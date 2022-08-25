2021 Jeep Wrangler

$74,000 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8990440

Stock #: TP8674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Jeep Trail Rated Kit Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Remote proximity keyless entry Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights SAFETY GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT Requires Subscription SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO 8P75PH PHEV (STD) ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Heated Front Seats ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Auxiliary Switches QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed Auto 8P75PH PHEV

