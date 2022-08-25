$74,000+ tax & licensing
$74,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8990440
- Stock #: TP8674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4Xe
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote proximity keyless entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO 8P75PH PHEV (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Heated Front Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Auxiliary Switches
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed Auto 8P75PH PHEV
