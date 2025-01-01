Menu
2021 Kawasaki Ninja

3,331 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kawasaki Ninja

12252265

2021 Kawasaki Ninja

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,331KM
VIN ML5EXEM12MDA33496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Stock # MDA33496
  • Mileage 3,331 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

