2021 Kawasaki Ninja

3,331 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kawasaki Ninja

M

12423597

2021 Kawasaki Ninja

M

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,331KM
VIN ML5EXEM12MDA33496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Mileage 3,331 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja M is a high-performance motorcycle designed for thrill-seekers and riding enthusiasts. With its aggressive styling and advanced engineering, the Ninja M offers exceptional handling, power, and speed. Equipped with a responsive engine and cutting-edge technology, it delivers a smooth and exhilarating ride on both the street and track. Whether you're an experienced rider or looking to elevate your riding experience, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja M is built for those who crave precision and performance.

  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-6682

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2021 Kawasaki Ninja