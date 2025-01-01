$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kawasaki Ninja
2021 Kawasaki Ninja
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,331KM
VIN ML5EXEM12MDA33496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Stock # MDA33496
- Mileage 3,331 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing>
2021 Kawasaki Ninja