2021 Kawasaki Ninja

3,331 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kawasaki Ninja

M

2021 Kawasaki Ninja

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1752013513
Used
3,331KM
VIN ML5EXEM12MDA33496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Stock # MDA33496
  • Mileage 3,331 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

  

