$26,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2021 Kia Forte
EX - Heated Seats/Steering, Backup Cam
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9476538
- Stock #: 99845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,199 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Forte delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Daytime Running Lights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bluetooth Connection, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Blind Spot Monitor, Security System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Remote Trunk Release, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Cruise Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Monitoring, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy Forte today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.