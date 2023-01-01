Menu
2021 Kia Forte

65,199 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

EX - Heated Seats/Steering, Backup Cam

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

65,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476538
  • Stock #: 99845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,199 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Forte delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Daytime Running Lights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bluetooth Connection, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Blind Spot Monitor, Security System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Remote Trunk Release, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Cruise Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Monitoring, Front Collision Mitigation, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy Forte today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

