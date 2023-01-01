$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2021 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9480339
- Stock #: 5037A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Kia Forte EX+ -Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Forte EX+, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp, IVT, FWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This Forte EX+ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia EX+ Forte 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.