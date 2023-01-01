Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

43,637 KM

Details Description

$29,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9598402
  2. 9598402
  3. 9598402
  4. 9598402
  5. 9598402
  6. 9598402
  7. 9598402
  8. 9598402
  9. 9598402
  10. 9598402
  11. 9598402
  12. 9598402
  13. 9598402
  14. 9598402
  15. 9598402
  16. 9598402
  17. 9598402
  18. 9598402
  19. 9598402
  20. 9598402
  21. 9598402
  22. 9598402
  23. 9598402
  24. 9598402
  25. 9598402
  26. 9598402
  27. 9598402
  28. 9598402
  29. 9598402
  30. 9598402
  31. 9598402
  32. 9598402
  33. 9598402
  34. 9598402
  35. 9598402
  36. 9598402
  37. 9598402
  38. 9598402
  39. 9598402
  40. 9598402
  41. 9598402
  42. 9598402
Contact Seller

$29,380

+ taxes & licensing

43,637KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9598402
  • Stock #: V-74600
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3ME335528

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74600
  • Mileage 43,637 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / FORTE EX TRIM / FWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Lane Departure Warning / Lane Keep Assist / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 89,287 KM
$31,780 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 100,558 KM
$27,380 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX w/...
 43,637 KM
$29,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory