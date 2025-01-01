Menu
SorentoLX

2021 Kia Sorento

76,563 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

X-Line

2021 Kia Sorento

X-Line

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLF6MG016326

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,563 KM

Vehicle Description

SorentoLX

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2021 Kia Sorento