$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Sorento
X-Line
2021 Kia Sorento
X-Line
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLF6MG016326
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 76,563 KM
Vehicle Description
SorentoLX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 78,856 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 162,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 85,203 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 Kia Sorento