2021 Kia Soul

75,000 KM

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

2021 Kia Soul

EX BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10529535
  • Stock #: P39493
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU8M7141006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Soul EX FWD, backup camera, heated seats, 75,000 km, $25,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

