2021 Kia Soul
EX - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,728KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AUXM7789270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
2021 Kia Soul