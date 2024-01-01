$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Lexus RX 350
F Sport
2021 Lexus RX 350
F Sport
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,998KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T2YZMDA8MC305787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,998 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2021 LEXUS RX 350 F SPORT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2021 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 30,998 KM 2T2YZMDA8MC305787
NO ACCIDENTS
LEATHER
SUNROOF
LOW KILOMETRES
LOADED F SPORT PACKAGE
HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK
**2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 2T2YZMDA8MC305787 North Point Auto Sales**
Experience luxury and dynamic performance with this **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT**, available now at **North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK**. This **fully loaded gray RX 350 F SPORT with black leather interior** is in **mint condition**, has **no accidents**, and only **30,998 km**. Designed to deliver a thrilling yet comfortable ride, the RX 350 F SPORT combines cutting-edge technology, elegant styling, and unparalleled performance, making it the ideal SUV for discerning drivers in Saskatchewan.
### Key Features of the 2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT:
- **3.5L V6 engine** delivering 295 horsepower and smooth acceleration
- **8-speed automatic transmission** for a seamless driving experience
- **F SPORT-tuned suspension** for enhanced handling and agility
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for superior traction in all weather conditions
- **Premium black leather interior with F SPORT accents** for a luxurious and sporty cabin
- **Heated and ventilated front seats** for ultimate comfort in any season
- **12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system** with navigation and voice control
- **Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility** for seamless smartphone integration
- **Mark Levinson premium sound system** for an exceptional audio experience
- **Lexus Safety System+ 2.0**, including:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Intelligent High Beams
- **Panoramic sunroof** for a bright, open cabin feel
- **Blind Spot Monitor** with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for added safety
- **360-degree camera system** for easy parking and maneuvering
- **F SPORT 20-inch alloy wheels** with performance tires for a bold, stylish look
- **Hands-free power liftgate** for convenient cargo access
- **Dual-zone automatic climate control** to keep all passengers comfortable
- **LED headlights and fog lights** for improved visibility and modern style
The **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT** is the ultimate luxury SUV, offering exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and exhilarating performance. Its perfect for drivers seeking both style and substance.
### Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?
At **North Point Auto Sales**, we offer **in-house financing solutions** tailored to all credit situations. Whether you have **good credit, bad credit, or no credit**, we provide **flexible financing options** to help you get behind the wheel of your dream vehicle. Proudly serving customers across **Saskatchewan**, our experienced team is here to make car ownership stress-free and enjoyable.
---
**VIN:** 2T2YZMDA8MC305787
**Mileage:** 30,998 km
**Color:** Gray with Black Leather Interior
**Condition:** Fully loaded, mint condition, no accidents
Dont miss out on this **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT**! **Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today** to schedule a **test drive** or learn more about our **in-house financing options**.
Drive luxury and performance with **North Point Auto Sales**your trusted dealership for **in-house financing** in **Saskatchewan**. **Call now** or **visit our Saskatoon location** to make this Lexus RX 350 yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # CONS123
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
NO ACCIDENTS
LEATHER
SUNROOF
LOW KILOMETRES
LOADED F SPORT PACKAGE
HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK
**2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 2T2YZMDA8MC305787 North Point Auto Sales**
Experience luxury and dynamic performance with this **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT**, available now at **North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK**. This **fully loaded gray RX 350 F SPORT with black leather interior** is in **mint condition**, has **no accidents**, and only **30,998 km**. Designed to deliver a thrilling yet comfortable ride, the RX 350 F SPORT combines cutting-edge technology, elegant styling, and unparalleled performance, making it the ideal SUV for discerning drivers in Saskatchewan.
### Key Features of the 2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT:
- **3.5L V6 engine** delivering 295 horsepower and smooth acceleration
- **8-speed automatic transmission** for a seamless driving experience
- **F SPORT-tuned suspension** for enhanced handling and agility
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for superior traction in all weather conditions
- **Premium black leather interior with F SPORT accents** for a luxurious and sporty cabin
- **Heated and ventilated front seats** for ultimate comfort in any season
- **12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system** with navigation and voice control
- **Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility** for seamless smartphone integration
- **Mark Levinson premium sound system** for an exceptional audio experience
- **Lexus Safety System+ 2.0**, including:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Intelligent High Beams
- **Panoramic sunroof** for a bright, open cabin feel
- **Blind Spot Monitor** with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for added safety
- **360-degree camera system** for easy parking and maneuvering
- **F SPORT 20-inch alloy wheels** with performance tires for a bold, stylish look
- **Hands-free power liftgate** for convenient cargo access
- **Dual-zone automatic climate control** to keep all passengers comfortable
- **LED headlights and fog lights** for improved visibility and modern style
The **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT** is the ultimate luxury SUV, offering exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and exhilarating performance. Its perfect for drivers seeking both style and substance.
### Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?
At **North Point Auto Sales**, we offer **in-house financing solutions** tailored to all credit situations. Whether you have **good credit, bad credit, or no credit**, we provide **flexible financing options** to help you get behind the wheel of your dream vehicle. Proudly serving customers across **Saskatchewan**, our experienced team is here to make car ownership stress-free and enjoyable.
---
**VIN:** 2T2YZMDA8MC305787
**Mileage:** 30,998 km
**Color:** Gray with Black Leather Interior
**Condition:** Fully loaded, mint condition, no accidents
Dont miss out on this **2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT**! **Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today** to schedule a **test drive** or learn more about our **in-house financing options**.
Drive luxury and performance with **North Point Auto Sales**your trusted dealership for **in-house financing** in **Saskatchewan**. **Call now** or **visit our Saskatoon location** to make this Lexus RX 350 yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # CONS123
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 130,780 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i 101,148 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 65,138 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2021 Lexus RX 350