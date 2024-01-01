Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!

With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today.

From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 136,161 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-3s trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this all wheel drive CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features youre sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2021 Mazda CX-3