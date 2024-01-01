$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,161KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC75M1514420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!
With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 136,161 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this all wheel drive CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
