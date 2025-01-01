Menu
Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior thats comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 119,790 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqais trim level is S AWD. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2021 Nissan Qashqai

119,790 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
12119799

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW5MW445967

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2868
  • Mileage 119,790 KM

Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 119,790 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S AWD. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

