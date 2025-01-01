$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Qashqai
- Heated Seats - NissanConnect
2021 Nissan Qashqai
- Heated Seats - NissanConnect
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1AW5MW445967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2868
- Mileage 119,790 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.
Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 119,790 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S AWD. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.
Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 119,790 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S AWD. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2021 Nissan Qashqai - Heated Seats - NissanConnect 119,790 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS - Touch Screen - SiriusXM 165,760 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT/Sport 166,200 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2021 Nissan Qashqai