$24,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$24,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,555KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV7MY208443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 NISSAN SENTRA SR for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2021 Nissan Sentra SR 60,555 KM 3N1AB8DV7MY208443
POWER SEATS!
SASKATCHEWAN REGISTERED VEHICLE
LEATHER SEATS!
HEATED SEATS!
SUNROOF!
FACTORY REMOTE START!
LOADED SR TRIM!
2021 Nissan Sentra SR: Sleek, Stylish, and Ready to Drive
Experience the perfect balance of performance and comfort with this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR, boasting only 60,555 kilometres on the odometer. With its eye-catching white exterior and sophisticated black leather seats, this sedan exudes modern style and class, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable yet stylish vehicle.
Key Features:
- **Sporty Design:** The SR trim adds a sporty touch to the Sentras sleek design, with sharp lines, a bold front grille, and alloy wheels that enhance its athletic appeal.
- **Luxurious Interior:** Enjoy the premium feel of black leather seats, offering both comfort and style for all your journeys.
- **Advanced Safety Features:** Stay safe with Nissan's suite of safety technologies, including intelligent emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and more.
- **Fuel Efficiency:** With excellent fuel efficiency, the Sentra SR is perfect for both city driving and long road trips, helping you save on gas without sacrificing performance.
Why Choose North Point Auto Sales?
In-House Financing:** We provide flexible financing options directly through our dealership to fit your budget.
Customized Financing Solutions:** Our team is dedicated to finding the right financing plan for you, regardless of your credit history.
New to Canada Program:** Special financing options designed for newcomers to Canada.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada:** Enjoy hassle-free delivery of your new car, anywhere in Western Canada, at no extra cost.
Get behind the wheel of this stylish Nissan Sentra SR today!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT2574
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$24,499
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2021 Nissan Sentra