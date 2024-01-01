$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,292KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8MY252047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This stylish 2021 Nissan Sentra features modern connectivity technology and excellent build quality, making it a competitive compact sedan. This 2021 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This sedan has 93,292 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Email Village Auto Sales
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
