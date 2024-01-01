Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> This stylish 2021 Nissan Sentra features modern connectivity technology and excellent build quality, making it a competitive compact sedan. This 2021 Nissan Sentra is for sale today. <br> <br>Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This sedan has 93,292 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SV. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$145.33</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2021 Nissan Sentra

93,292 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Used
93,292KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8MY252047

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,292 KM

o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

