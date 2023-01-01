$29,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR - Leather, Sunroof
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$29,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5014A
- Mileage 14,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Nissan Sentra SR - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilegeBalance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Sentra SR, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, White, Cloth, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Sentra SR has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SR Sentra 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic
Vehicle Features
