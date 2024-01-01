$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Versa
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2021 Nissan Versa
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,470KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CN8EV1ML809424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2712C
- Mileage 82,470 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen!
Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is for sale today.
The 2021 Nissan Versa is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit to your needs. All this style and character on top of a fuel efficient motor make the Nissan Versa the perfect subcompact for the new car owner.This sedan has 82,470 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.27 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is for sale today.
The 2021 Nissan Versa is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit to your needs. All this style and character on top of a fuel efficient motor make the Nissan Versa the perfect subcompact for the new car owner.This sedan has 82,470 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.27 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay 107,284 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS - Aluminum Wheels - Apple Carplay 106,774 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start 132,864 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2021 Nissan Versa