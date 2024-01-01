$43,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,700KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFFT6MN545557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 65,700 KM $43,997 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES 124,761 KM $41,997 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 96,500 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2021 RAM 1500