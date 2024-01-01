Menu
2021 RAM 1500

65,700 KM

Details Features

$43,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
65,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT6MN545557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

2021 RAM 1500