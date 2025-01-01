$43,000+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$43,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,371KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT2MN545314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ANVIL CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Big Horn Badge
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console MOPAR Lockable Console Storage Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate US Flag Decal Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers MOPAR Black Tubular Side Ste...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service Rear Window Defroster ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn 46,371 KM $43,000 + tax & lic
