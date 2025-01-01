Menu
2021 RAM 1500

46,371 KM

$43,000

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

12517030

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,371KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT2MN545314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ANVIL CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Big Horn Badge
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console MOPAR Lockable Console Storage Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate US Flag Decal Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers MOPAR Black Tubular Side Ste...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service Rear Window Defroster ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2021 RAM 1500