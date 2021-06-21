Menu
2021 RAM 1500

12 KM

Details Description Features

$53,474

+ tax & licensing
$53,474

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$53,474

+ taxes & licensing

12KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7482447
  Stock #: CD99455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 12 Miles!*This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security Alarm, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, Black Exterior Badging, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, LED BED LIGHTING, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD).*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this truck yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
LED BED LIGHTING
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Colour In-Cluster Display
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body-Colour G...

