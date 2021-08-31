Menu
2021 RAM 1500

5,893 KM

Details Description Features

$143,800

+ tax & licensing
$143,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

2021 RAM 1500

TRX

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$143,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7649287
  Stock #: 99484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,893 KM

Vehicle Description

TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Surround View Camera System
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards
TRX Exterior Graphics
TRX Hood Graphics
TRX Red Interior Accents
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals w...
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BEAD-LOCK ALUMINUM
TRX CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE -inc: Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

