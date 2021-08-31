2021 RAM 1500

$143,800 + taxes & licensing 5 , 8 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7649287

7649287 Stock #: 99484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,893 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Supercharged Locking/Limited Slip Differential Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights WiFi Hotspot BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) Surround View Camera System DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Requires Subscription BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards TRX Exterior Graphics TRX Hood Graphics TRX Red Interior Accents QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals w... WHEELS: 18" X 9" BEAD-LOCK ALUMINUM TRX CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE -inc: Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel Carbon Fibre Interior Accents TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim Front collision mitigation

