Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

1,031 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic WITH LONG HORN INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic WITH LONG HORN INTERIOR

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 8053537
  2. 8053537
  3. 8053537
  4. 8053537
  5. 8053537
  6. 8053537
  7. 8053537
  8. 8053537
  9. 8053537
  10. 8053537
  11. 8053537
  12. 8053537
  13. 8053537
  14. 8053537
  15. 8053537
  16. 8053537
  17. 8053537
  18. 8053537
  19. 8053537
  20. 8053537
  21. 8053537
  22. 8053537
  23. 8053537
  24. 8053537
  25. 8053537
  26. 8053537
  27. 8053537
Contact Seller

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,031KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053537
  • VIN: 3c6rr7ktxmg705720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,031 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ram 1500 Classic CLASSIC WITH LONG HORN INTERIOR ONLY 1,031 KM

5.7L 8 SPEED CREW CAB SHORT BOX


$57,999
No Extra Fees

With Warranty

*REBUILT STATUS*

www.maxmotors.ca

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566

306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-TONNEAU COVER
-NEW TIRES
-NEW BUSHWACKER FENDER FLARES
-RUNNING BOARDS
-LEVEL KIT
-REMOTE START
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED SEATS
-BACK-UP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-TOW PACKAGE
-B-TOOTH
-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
-CRUISE CONTROL
-SPRAYED BOX LINER
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER
-and More..


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 1,031 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 77,955 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 79,232 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory