2021 RAM 1500

$57,999 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8053537

8053537 VIN: 3c6rr7ktxmg705720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 1,031 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

