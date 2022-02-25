2021 RAM 1500

$56,800 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 2 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,244 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer 2nd row in-floor storage bins Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam... SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black ... WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps

