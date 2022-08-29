$49,500+ tax & licensing
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
34,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9148270
- Stock #: TP8688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 34,469 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Cab Classic Tradesman 5.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright White Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
LED BED LIGHTING
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Exp...
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats ...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT C...
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip HD Radi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8