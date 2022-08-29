$55,000+ tax & licensing
$55,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Warlock
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
17,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9274279
- Stock #: TP8681B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,300 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 CLASSICBase
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
WARLOCK DECOR PACKAGE -inc: Hood Decal Warlock Decal
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
UTILITY GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Black Door Handles Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Semi-Gloss Black Hub Bi-Function Halogen...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display 8.4" Touchscreen Display Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Apple CarPlay
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full Size Spare Tire
WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full Size Spare Tire MOPAR Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD DECAL -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
