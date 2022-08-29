2021 RAM 1500

$55,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9274279

Stock #: TP8681B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat 2nd row in floor storage bins Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ... MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS WARLOCK DECOR PACKAGE -inc: Hood Decal Warlock Decal PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks UTILITY GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Black Door Handles Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Semi-Gloss Black Hub Bi-Function Halogen... ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display 8.4" Touchscreen Display Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Apple CarPlay TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full Size Spare Tire WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full Size Spare Tire MOPAR Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD DECAL -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

