2021 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn - Remote Start, Backup Cam
$68,800
- Listing ID: 9449649
- Stock #: F8860A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,210 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate, 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK, CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, WALNUT BROWN METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, ACTIVE AIR DAM DELETE, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD), WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper Painted Front Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum (WRC) Accent-Colour Running Boards Accent Fender Flares, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, ABS, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tow Hitch, Power Door Locks, Rain Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Running Boards/Side Steps, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Engine Start, Tow Hooks, Smart Device Integration, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Power Passenger Seat, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Windows, Passenger Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seat(s), Keyless Entry, Telematics, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Rear Seat(s), Adjustable Pedals, Leather Seats, Traction Control, Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cooled Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stability Control, Requires Subscription, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Cruise Control, Mirror Memory, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Navigation System, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Power Driver Seat, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Premium Sound System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Requires Subscription, Driver Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Child Safety Locks, Premium Sound System, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, MP3 Player, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Universal Garage Door Opener, Floor Mats, Smart Device Integration, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Satellite Radio, Trip Computer, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, LED Headlights, Requires Subscription, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Highbeams, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
