2021 RAM 1500

37,210 KM

Details Description Features

$68,800

+ tax & licensing
Limited Longhorn - Remote Start, Backup Cam

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

37,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9449649
  • Stock #: F8860A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,210 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate, 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK, CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, WALNUT BROWN METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, ACTIVE AIR DAM DELETE, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD), WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper Painted Front Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum (WRC) Accent-Colour Running Boards Accent Fender Flares, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, ABS, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tow Hitch, Power Door Locks, Rain Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Running Boards/Side Steps, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Engine Start, Tow Hooks, Smart Device Integration, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Power Passenger Seat, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Windows, Passenger Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seat(s), Keyless Entry, Telematics, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Rear Seat(s), Adjustable Pedals, Leather Seats, Traction Control, Mirror Memory, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cooled Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stability Control, Requires Subscription, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Cruise Control, Mirror Memory, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Navigation System, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Power Driver Seat, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Premium Sound System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Requires Subscription, Driver Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Child Safety Locks, Premium Sound System, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, MP3 Player, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Universal Garage Door Opener, Floor Mats, Smart Device Integration, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Satellite Radio, Trip Computer, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, LED Headlights, Requires Subscription, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Highbeams, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
LOWER TWO TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper Painted Front Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum (WRC) Accent-Colour Running Boards Accent Fender Flares
WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
Active Air Dam Delete
Front collision mitigation
CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

