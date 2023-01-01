2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9545155

9545155 Stock #: 16417A

16417A VIN: 1C6SRFFT6MN713004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16417A

Mileage 68,932 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel POWER REAR WINDOWS Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity 825.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Fixed rear window Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Heated Exterior Mirrors Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheels: 18 x 8 Aluminum Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination Chrome Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.