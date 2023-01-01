Menu
2021 RAM 1500

34,247 KM

Details Description Features

$71,000

+ tax & licensing
$71,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$71,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575203
  • Stock #: T723A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,247 KM

Vehicle Description

1500

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Air Suspension
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V AC Outlet
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
GVWR: 7 100 LBS (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling (STD)
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Ventilated Rear Seats Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Rearview Autodim Digital Display Mirror
Front collision mitigation
CHROME POWER-FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Mirror Clearance/Running Lights Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power-Folding Mirrors Exterior Mirr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

