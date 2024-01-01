$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,359 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bright White Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
LED BED LIGHTING
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Exp...
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats ...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT C...
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 USB Host Flip HD Radi...
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 35,399 KM $60,000 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 13,444 KM $49,000 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 38,918 KM $60,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 RAM 1500 Classic