Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

105,000 KM

Details Features

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle
12174826

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1739205925
  2. 1739205925
  3. 1739205925
  4. 1739205925
  5. 1739205925
  6. 1739205925
  7. 1739205925
  8. 1739205925
  9. 1739205925
  10. 1739205925
  11. 1739205924
  12. 1739205925
  13. 1739205925
  14. 1739205925
  15. 1739205925
  16. 1739205925
  17. 1739205924
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG4MS593197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 148,288 KM $34,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 105,000 KM $31,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 3500 242,905 KM $34,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic