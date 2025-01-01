$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1MS591372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 191806-T24A
- Mileage 164,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster
WARLOCK DECOR PACKAGE -inc: Hood Decal Warlock Decal
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Black Door Handles Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Semi-Gloss Black Hub Bi-Funct...
UTILITY GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display 8.4" Touchscreen Display Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Apple CarPlay
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full Size Spare Tire
WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full Size Spare Tire MOPAR Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Pushbutton Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD DECAL -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 RAM 1500 Classic