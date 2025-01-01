Menu
<p><strong>The 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman is a reliable and hardworking pickup truck built for those who need strength and durability. With a no-nonsense, rugged design, the Tradesman is equipped with essential features like a durable interior, simple tech options, and a spacious truck bed for all your gear. Whether youre at the worksite or on the road, the 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman offers exceptional value and capability for those who demand performance.</strong></p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

66,293 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

12524905

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FGXMS555629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MS555629
  • Mileage 66,293 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman is a reliable and hardworking pickup truck built for those who need strength and durability. With a no-nonsense, rugged design, the Tradesman is equipped with essential features like a durable interior, simple tech options, and a spacious truck bed for all your gear. Whether you're at the worksite or on the road, the 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman offers exceptional value and capability for those who demand performance.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2021 RAM 1500 Classic