$81,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$81,800
+ taxes & licensing
81,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8575835
- Stock #: 99687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 81,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust...
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Locking Lower Glove Box Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mo...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Communica...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3