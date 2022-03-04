2021 RAM 2500

$81,800 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 8 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8575835

Stock #: 99687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 81,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust... BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Locking Lower Glove Box Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mo... 115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Communica... SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist

