$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 3500
Laramie
2021 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63R3EL9MG590344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Mountain
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220 Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bright White Clearcoat
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 11 800 LBS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Adjustable C...
Adaptive Steering System
RAMBOX UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
CHROME FLAT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
TRAILER TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
MOPAR TRAILER CAMERA WIRING W/NO CAMERA
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Exterior content such as door handles fascia mirrors etc are black when ordering special low volume paints
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 11 800 lbs Current Generat...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection (DISC) Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors Rain Sensitive Windsh...
LT FROST BEIGE/MOUNTAIN LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2017 Nissan Versa Note S 62,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 180,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 255,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 RAM 3500