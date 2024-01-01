$37,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru Outback
2.4i Premier XT
2021 Subaru Outback
2.4i Premier XT
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,800KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTHPD1M3121000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2021 Subaru Outback 2.4i Premier XT 65,800 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
2021 Sea-Doo RXP-X RXP-X300 17 HOURS 19 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 XLT Flat Deck 42,240 KM $44,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2021 Subaru Outback