2021 Subaru Outback

65,800 KM

Details Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Premier XT

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Premier XT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BTHPD1M3121000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

