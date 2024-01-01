$29,993+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,993
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,726KM
VIN JF2GTAPC2MH273171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 273171
- Mileage 60,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Under Subaru's 60-Month/100,000km Major Component Limited Warranty Coverage.
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push-Button Start
6.3" Colour Multifunction Display
6.4" Infotainment System w/ High-Resolution Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
SUBARU STARLINK Smartphone Integration w/ Aha Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Dual USB Input Ports
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Proximity Key
Auto On/Off Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Roof Rails
17" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centering Assist
Lane Departure & Sway Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Pre-Collision Braking
Pre-Collision Throttle Management
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
X-MODE w/ Hill Descent Control
SI-DRIVE (Subaru Intelligent Drive)
SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services
Auto Start-Stop System
Active Torque Vectoring
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Performance Features:
Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L SUBARU BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine
152hp/ 145lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmision w/ Steering Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
Fuel Rating:
40MPG on Highway
33MPG in City
36MPG Combined
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-8800
$29,993
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek