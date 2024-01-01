$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE - Apple Carplay - Android Auto
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE - Apple Carplay - Android Auto
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1107640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP269C
- Mileage 75,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!
The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is for sale today.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 75,805 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our C-HR's trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.44 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2021 Toyota C-HR