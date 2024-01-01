Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is for sale today. <br> <br>The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. Youll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, were confident youll agree that theres nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 75,805 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our C-HRs trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$157.44</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2021 Toyota C-HR

75,805 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1107640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP269C
  • Mileage 75,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!

The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is for sale today.

The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 75,805 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our C-HR's trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.44 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 91,365 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE - Sunroof for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE - Sunroof 137,695 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Buick Enclave CX - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Buick Enclave CX - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate 138,012 KM $12,600 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota C-HR