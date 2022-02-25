Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

8,383 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED!!

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8379510
  • Stock #: P38824
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE9MP237330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38824
  • Mileage 8,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

