2021 Toyota Corolla
LE -Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9312718
- Stock #: 4834A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Toyota Corolla LE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, FWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Corolla LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE Corolla 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT
Vehicle Features
