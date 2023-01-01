$28,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
- Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors, FWD
$28,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,889 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Daytime Running Lights, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Front Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front Head Air Bag, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Knee Air Bag, Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Air Bag, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Head Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Side Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, Automatic Highbeams, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Toyota Corolla!
