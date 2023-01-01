Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

31,889 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

- Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors, FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

- Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors, FWD

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476529
  • Stock #: 99851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,889 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Daytime Running Lights, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Front Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front Head Air Bag, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Knee Air Bag, Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Air Bag, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Head Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Side Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, Automatic Highbeams, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Toyota Corolla!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2020 Subaru Forester...
 72,778 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,621 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,587 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory