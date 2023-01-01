Menu
This 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C Features: Leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, tri-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, six-speaker audio system, and a rearview camera, keyless entry, sunroof, automatic emergency braking and a lot more!!

2021 Toyota Highlander

83,056 KM

Details Description

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE-Heated Seats| Pano Sunroof| B/T| Rear camera

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE-Heated Seats| Pano Sunroof| B/T| Rear camera

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,056KM
Used
VIN 5TDGZRBH0MS093245

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1867
  • Mileage 83,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-XXXX

306-715-7129

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

2021 Toyota Highlander