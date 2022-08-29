$46,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE - AWD, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$46,400
- Listing ID: 9312715
- Stock #: 4835A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!.2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RAV4 XLE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This RAV4 XLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XLE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
