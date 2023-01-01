Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Golf

14,448 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

306-801-7772

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline W/ Pano Sunroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline W/ Pano Sunroof, Nav, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

  1. 9489256
  2. 9489256
  3. 9489256
  4. 9489256
  5. 9489256
  6. 9489256
  7. 9489256
  8. 9489256
  9. 9489256
  10. 9489256
  11. 9489256
  12. 9489256
  13. 9489256
  14. 9489256
  15. 9489256
  16. 9489256
  17. 9489256
  18. 9489256
  19. 9489256
  20. 9489256
  21. 9489256
  22. 9489256
  23. 9489256
  24. 9489256
  25. 9489256
  26. 9489256
  27. 9489256
  28. 9489256
  29. 9489256
  30. 9489256
  31. 9489256
  32. 9489256
  33. 9489256
  34. 9489256
  35. 9489256
  36. 9489256
  37. 9489256
  38. 9489256
  39. 9489256
  40. 9489256
  41. 9489256
  42. 9489256
  43. 9489256
  44. 9489256
  45. 9489256
  46. 9489256
  47. 9489256
  48. 9489256
  49. 9489256
  50. 9489256
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,448KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489256
  • Stock #: 16751
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU2MM003198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16751
  • Mileage 14,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
Block Heater
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rearview Camera
Navigation
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leatherette seating surfaces
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Display
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
App-Connect Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 39,044 KM
$17,590 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 33,491 KM
$21,490 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 112,725 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

Call Dealer

306-801-XXXX

(click to show)

306-801-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory