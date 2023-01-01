Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

49,634 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

Comfortline AUTO

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517613
  • Stock #: RF1783
  • VIN: 3VWC57BUXMM035443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,634 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5-star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.

We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.

Come check us out at 518 51st Street E

NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED
EVERYONE IS APPROVED
-GOOD CREDIT
-BAD CREDIT
-NO CREDIT
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!!

SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP!
WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE!

CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!!

TEXT: 306 220 7978 Jordan Rawlyk
TEXT: 306 715 7129 Roy Fernandes
TEXT: 639 317 4541 Tristan Mariano
CALL OR TEXT: 306 852 7296 Graham Jackson
For more Info.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carget Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

