Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen!</b><br> <br> The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. <br> <br>Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 88,464 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Jettas trim level is Comfortline. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$151.39</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

88,464 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - Heated Seats

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,464KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU3MM036983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP275C
  • Mileage 88,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen!

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 88,464 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline - Heated Seats 88,464 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque Pure for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Land Rover Evoque Pure 147,400 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 122,319 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta