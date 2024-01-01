$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,464KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU3MM036983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP275C
- Mileage 88,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen!
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 88,464 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta