2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof, B/U Cam, Nav, Heated Seats
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,951 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Jetta boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Power Steering, Front Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire, Generic Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Rear Bench Seat, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Requires Subscription - Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, AM/FM Stereo, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Security System, MP3 Player, Multi-Zone A/C, CD Player, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Front Head Air Bag, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
