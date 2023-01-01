Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

50,951 KM

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Highline - Sunroof, B/U Cam, Nav, Heated Seats

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

50,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9476526
  Stock #: 99839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,951 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Power Steering, Front Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire, Generic Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Rear Bench Seat, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Requires Subscription - Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, AM/FM Stereo, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Security System, MP3 Player, Multi-Zone A/C, CD Player, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Front Head Air Bag, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

