$36,871+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - HARMAN KARDON
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - HARMAN KARDON
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$36,871
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,635KM
VIN 5UX53DP00N9M33765
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M33765
- Mileage 106,635 KM
One Owner! - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition
For sale now at Saskatoon Auto Connection: a pristine 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i finished in elegant Black Sapphire Metallic. This luxury SUV has had only one owner, is accident free, and is in exceptional condition inside and out. With BMWs intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, it's built to handle all seasons with confidence. Stay connected and entertained with a 12.3-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. The BMW Live Cockpit Pro replaces traditional gauges with a vibrant 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Enjoy the open sky through the panoramic moonroof, and surround yourself with crystal-clear audio from the 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system. Safety comes first with active blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and frontal collision warning. This X3 is loaded with featuresand theres much, much more waiting for you to discover.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Premium Package!
- Heated Seats (PREM)
- Heated Steering Wheel (PREM)
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof (PREM)
- Parking Assistance System Plus (Front & Rear Sensors)
- Rearview Camera
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Frontal Collision Warning w/ City Collision Mitigation
- 16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System
- 12.3-Inch Central Touchscreen Display
- BMW Live Cockpit Pro (12.3-Inch Instrument Display)
- BMW Drive Recorder
- High-Beam Assistant
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Power Tailgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Comfort Access Keyless Entry (PREM)
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 19-Inch "Style 693" Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Perforated SensaTec
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/bmw/x3/2022/
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
