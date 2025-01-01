$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic (GAN)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3373
- Mileage 114,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Stylish & Efficient SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE
**HEATED SEATS
**CRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
VIN: 2GNAXUEV2N6122327
Condition: Excellent
Vehicle Overview
Drive with confidence and style in this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and comfortable grey cloth interior, this SUV perfectly blends performance, technology, and practicality. Offering a smooth ride and exceptional fuel economy, this Equinox is ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who values comfort and safety.
With only 114,286 KM and in great condition, this SUV is ready to deliver reliability and versatility for years to come.
Key Features of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT
Performance & Capability
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control
Excellent fuel economy for highway and city driving
Exterior Highlights
Silver Ice Metallic Paint
17-inch Aluminum Wheels
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors
Roof Rails for added cargo flexibility
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Grey Cloth Seating
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for expanded cargo space
Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with 7-inch Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
USB Ports & Wi-Fi® Hotspot Capability
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rear Vision Camera
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Blind Zone Alert
Teen Driver Safety Mode
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find their perfect vehicle with easy in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our team works hard to get you approved and driving today.
We proudly serve all of Saskatoon and surrounding areas, offering high-quality vehicles, expert service, and unmatched customer care.
Test Drive the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Today
Don't miss out on this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD in Silver Ice Metallic with grey cloth interior. It's the perfect mix of style, comfort, and advanced safety features, designed for Saskatchewan's roads and weather.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan today to take it for a test drive and explore our financing options for all types of credit!
Vehicle Features
