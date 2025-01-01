Menu
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Stylish & Efficient SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK **ALL WHEEL DRIVE **HEATED SEATS **CRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST **Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility VIN: 2GNAXUEV2N6122327 Mileage: 114,286 KM Exterior Color: Silver Ice Metallic Interior: Grey Cloth Condition: Excellent Vehicle Overview Drive with confidence and style in this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and comfortable grey cloth interior, this SUV perfectly blends performance, technology, and practicality. Offering a smooth ride and exceptional fuel economy, this Equinox is ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who values comfort and safety. With only 114,286 KM and in great condition, this SUV is ready to deliver reliability and versatility for years to come. Key Features of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Performance & Capability 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control Excellent fuel economy for highway and city driving Exterior Highlights Silver Ice Metallic Paint 17-inch Aluminum Wheels LED Daytime Running Lights Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors Roof Rails for added cargo flexibility Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Grey Cloth Seating Heated Front Seats 8-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for expanded cargo space Technology & Infotainment Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with 7-inch Touchscreen Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming USB Ports & Wi-Fi® Hotspot Capability Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Safety & Driver Assistance Rear Vision Camera Forward Collision Alert Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Blind Zone Alert Teen Driver Safety Mode Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find their perfect vehicle with easy in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our team works hard to get you approved and driving today. We proudly serve all of Saskatoon and surrounding areas, offering high-quality vehicles, expert service, and unmatched customer care. Test Drive the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Today Dont miss out on this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD in Silver Ice Metallic with grey cloth interior. Its the perfect mix of style, comfort, and advanced safety features, designed for Saskatchewans roads and weather. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan today to take it for a test drive and explore our financing options for all types of credit!

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

114,286 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

13141198

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,286KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV2N6122327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic (GAN)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3373
  • Mileage 114,286 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Stylish & Efficient SUV for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE
**HEATED SEATS
**CRUISE CONTROL WITH LANE ASSIST
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

VIN: 2GNAXUEV2N6122327
Mileage: 114,286 KM
Exterior Color: Silver Ice Metallic
Interior: Grey Cloth
Condition: Excellent

Vehicle Overview

Drive with confidence and style in this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With its bold Silver Ice Metallic exterior and comfortable grey cloth interior, this SUV perfectly blends performance, technology, and practicality. Offering a smooth ride and exceptional fuel economy, this Equinox is ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who values comfort and safety.

With only 114,286 KM and in great condition, this SUV is ready to deliver reliability and versatility for years to come.

Key Features of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT

Performance & Capability

1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

6-Speed Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control

Excellent fuel economy for highway and city driving

Exterior Highlights

Silver Ice Metallic Paint

17-inch Aluminum Wheels

LED Daytime Running Lights

Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors

Roof Rails for added cargo flexibility

Interior Comfort & Convenience

Premium Grey Cloth Seating

Heated Front Seats

8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start

60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for expanded cargo space

Technology & Infotainment

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with 7-inch Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

USB Ports & Wi-Fi® Hotspot Capability

Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls

Safety & Driver Assistance

Rear Vision Camera

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Blind Zone Alert

Teen Driver Safety Mode

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan find their perfect vehicle with easy in-house financing options. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our team works hard to get you approved and driving today.

We proudly serve all of Saskatoon and surrounding areas, offering high-quality vehicles, expert service, and unmatched customer care.

Test Drive the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT Today

Don't miss out on this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD in Silver Ice Metallic with grey cloth interior. It's the perfect mix of style, comfort, and advanced safety features, designed for Saskatchewan's roads and weather.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan today to take it for a test drive and explore our financing options for all types of credit!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Exterior

tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2022 Chevrolet Equinox