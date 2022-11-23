$38,400+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats,
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$38,400
- Listing ID: 9373663
- Stock #: 4887A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT- Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Gray, Cloth, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence II Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
