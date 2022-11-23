Menu
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

13,424 KM

Details Description Features

$38,400

+ tax & licensing
$38,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats,

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

13,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9373663
  Stock #: 4887A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT- Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Gray, Cloth, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence II Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

