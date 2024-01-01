Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,032 KM

Details Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Sale

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,032KM
VIN 1GCUYEED1NZ133663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500