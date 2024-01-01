$52,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Sale
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,032KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYEED1NZ133663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,032 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 52,000 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox 123,129 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 141,568 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Nova Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500